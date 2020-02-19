Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 149.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $122,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $386,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PS Business Parks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock traded down $3.44 on Wednesday, hitting $166.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.42. PS Business Parks Inc has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $192.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.82 and a 200-day moving average of $174.78.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

