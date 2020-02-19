Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,624,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,427,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 37.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 269,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after acquiring an additional 73,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,187,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyberark Software stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,879. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.64. Cyberark Software Ltd has a twelve month low of $94.30 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

