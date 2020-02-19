Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,230 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 18.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 35,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

JBGS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBGS traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,577. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.19, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.66.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

