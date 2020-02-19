Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) have trended positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mitsubishi Electric earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS MIELF opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Electric has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch control and display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution systems, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

