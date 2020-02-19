MinexCoin Price Tops $0.0544 on Top Exchanges (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $334,537.00 and approximately $58,210.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One MinexCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0544 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, HitBTC and Exmo.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.39 or 0.03048003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00237198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00048949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00152325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000609 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MinexCoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,546,760 coins and its circulating supply is 6,155,110 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, HitBTC and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

