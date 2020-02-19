Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Shares Up 9.1%

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI)’s share price shot up 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, 1,834,776 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 217% from the average session volume of 578,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $113.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

“Minera Alamos is gold development company poised to join the ranks of gold producers in 2020. The Company has a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the 100%-owned Santana open-pit, heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.