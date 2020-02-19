Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Stock Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $21,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,533.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252 shares of company stock valued at $165,245 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.87. 7,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,597. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.25. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $146.49.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.58.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

