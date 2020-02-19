Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lowered by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,066 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 432,150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,897 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 152,475 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,045,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,610 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

MSFT stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,852,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,980,404. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.63 and a 200 day moving average of $149.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,422.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.