Michael Morrissey Sells 25,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $502,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Morrissey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exelixis alerts:

On Wednesday, January 29th, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $446,750.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $485,250.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $471,250.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $437,250.00.

Exelixis stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXEL. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 105.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.