Metro Bank (MBNKF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of Metro Bank stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 159,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

