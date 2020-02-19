Metaverse ETP Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $23.29 million and $2.62 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00002963 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Bitfinex, QBTC and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.41 or 0.02713329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00091348 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,627,213 coins and its circulating supply is 77,627,108 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TOPBTC, QBTC, Bit-Z, CoinBene, Bitfinex, Coinsuper and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.