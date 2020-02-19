Metal (MTL) Price Down 1.8% This Week

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Metal has a total market cap of $23.52 million and $4.01 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metal has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00003620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Binance, Upbit and Kyber Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.07 or 0.03069101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00233766 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00036833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045683 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00147722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Metal

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,183,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Tidex, Upbit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Binance, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

