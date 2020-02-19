MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 76,402 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,982 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,370,000 after acquiring an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in NVIDIA by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,081 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,785 shares of company stock worth $7,199,424. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $18.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.70. 17,132,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,790,597. The stock has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.43. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $297.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.