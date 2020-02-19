MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Raises Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,893 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.02. 167,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,434. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.25. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $171.71 and a 12 month high of $258.62. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.21.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

