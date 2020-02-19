Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,466,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,103,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after purchasing an additional 725,146 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $868,534,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Medtronic by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,441,000 after purchasing an additional 612,507 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.96.

MDT stock opened at $112.66 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $157.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

