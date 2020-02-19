Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) updated its fourth quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.62-1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. Medtronic also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 5.63-5.65 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.96.
Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $112.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.
In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
