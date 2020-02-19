Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.62-1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. Medtronic also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.63-5.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.96.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $112.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

