Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Raymond James

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s current price.

MDT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.28.

MDT stock opened at $112.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 413,027 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 169,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in Medtronic by 18.5% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 13.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

