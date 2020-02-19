Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.37

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.37 and last traded at $99.14, with a volume of 2804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. SunTrust Banks cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.64.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,914,000 after acquiring an additional 406,428 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Medpace by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,278,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medpace by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,022,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after acquiring an additional 112,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 367,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after acquiring an additional 184,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

