MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,148.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.96 or 0.02757057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.22 or 0.04079229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00755920 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.12 or 0.00848095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00094300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009723 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00027875 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00663398 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

