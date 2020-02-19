Medallion Financial (MFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN remained flat at $$6.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

MFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

