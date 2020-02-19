MCF Advisors LLC Sells 2,749 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.55. 2,137,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,433. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.