MCF Advisors LLC Sells 13,470 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,470 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.0% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,177,692 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.77.

