MCF Advisors LLC Sells 13,470 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020 // Comments off

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,470 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.0% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,177,692 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.77.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.