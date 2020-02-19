MCF Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515,275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,941,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,410,000 after acquiring an additional 85,394 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,819,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,040,000 after acquiring an additional 59,486 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,196,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,465,000 after acquiring an additional 37,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,065,000 after acquiring an additional 151,824 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.29. 1,023,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,619. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $143.94 and a 12-month high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

