MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $172.17. 2,486,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,160. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.10 and a 200-day moving average of $157.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.