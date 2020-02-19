MCF Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 26.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,766,000 after purchasing an additional 245,370 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 412,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,512,857,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AFLAC by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,430 shares of company stock worth $2,200,540. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.14 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.53.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

