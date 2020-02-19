MCF Advisors LLC Has $776,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.53. 2,977,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

