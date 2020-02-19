MCF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1,274.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,197,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,305. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.28.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

