MCF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 63,442 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000. Truist Financial makes up about 0.5% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,346,000. Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.61. 3,414,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,347,159. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,016 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

