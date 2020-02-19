Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 486,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,270 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 1,847.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEC. Zacks Investment Research cut Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE:MEC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.74. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,683. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

