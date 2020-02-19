Maverick Chain (MVC) Market Cap Hits $324,611.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $324,611.00 and $549.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.09 or 0.03036102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00237243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00046215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00152362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

