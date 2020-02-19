Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Position Boosted by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 957.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,230,000 after acquiring an additional 581,955 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mastercard by 29.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,539,000 after acquiring an additional 465,173 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in Mastercard by 232.7% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,014,000 after acquiring an additional 363,205 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after acquiring an additional 297,230 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.66 on Wednesday, hitting $344.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,253,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,098. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $343.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $343.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

