Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) will announce earnings per share of $1.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.91. Mastercard posted earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year earnings of $9.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.33 to $10.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $341.24. 3,596,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.41. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $215.93 and a 1-year high of $343.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

