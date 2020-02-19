Master Contract Token (MCT) Market Capitalization Achieves $472,916.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $472,916.00 and $106,961.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.06 or 0.02778767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00096844 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010053 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

