Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust (LON:MNP) Hits New 52-Week High at $327.00

Shares of Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:MNP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 327 ($4.30) and last traded at GBX 326 ($4.29), with a volume of 47650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 323.50 ($4.26).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 316.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 298.92. The firm has a market cap of $272.09 million and a P/E ratio of 7.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth in excess of the capital return of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) World index. It invests in global equities for long-term capital growth. The Company invests in predominantly large capitalization equities; companies which are market leaders in their industries and have superior share price appreciation potential due to earnings, assets or valuation anomalies.

