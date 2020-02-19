Marotta Asset Management Buys Shares of 3,624 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,624 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $36,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.91. 7,852,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,980,404. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,422.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

