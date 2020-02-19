Markel Corp Takes Position in Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)

Markel Corp bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000. Markel Corp owned 0.22% of Owens-Illinois at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens-Illinois stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.28. 85,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,846. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 45.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens-Illinois presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.62.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

