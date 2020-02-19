Markel Corp Purchases 5,500 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Markel Corp grew its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $40,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $159.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,282,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,317. The company has a market capitalization of $92.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $3,573,239. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

