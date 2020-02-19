Markel Corp Acquires 177,000 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned 0.77% of Healthcare Services Group worth $13,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,265,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,839,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,165,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

HCSG traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $30.58. 63,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,826. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $40.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $446.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

