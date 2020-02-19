Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Markel were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 286,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Markel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Markel by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $280,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,555,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $1,589,849. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $5.62 on Wednesday, hitting $1,332.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,427. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $950.16 and a 12 month high of $1,329.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,210.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $29.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 39.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,136.50.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

