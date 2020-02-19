Maria A. Martinez Sells 7,193 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $160,044.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,087 shares in the company, valued at $135,435.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MUR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,092,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

MUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Howard Weil cut Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 658,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,654,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,923,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,868,000 after purchasing an additional 628,776 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,525,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,685,000 after purchasing an additional 303,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,655,000 after purchasing an additional 295,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.