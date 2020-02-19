Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Stock Price Down 20%

Magnum Goldcorp Inc (CVE:MGI) dropped 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 3,750 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 14,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $604,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

About Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI)

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

