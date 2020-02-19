Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 9,788 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,478,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,267,000 after buying an additional 207,208 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,241,000 after acquiring an additional 470,378 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,909,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,482,000 after acquiring an additional 141,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,779,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,199,000 after acquiring an additional 31,471 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock remained flat at $$78.61 during trading hours on Wednesday. 64,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,314. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average is $78.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

