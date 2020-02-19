Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 2,318 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,596,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,994,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,518 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in DTE Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in DTE Energy by 61.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $134.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,742. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.22. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $135.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

