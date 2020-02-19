Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $704,000 Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,629,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in TransDigm Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.51, for a total value of $9,694,773.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.51, for a total value of $4,670,729.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,527.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,817 shares of company stock worth $52,905,963 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.54.

Shares of TDG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $641.26. 257,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,220. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $624.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.18. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $421.98 and a 52 week high of $673.51. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.