Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 3,057 WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

NYSE:WCG remained flat at $$349.92 during midday trading on Wednesday. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.56 and a fifty-two week high of $350.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

