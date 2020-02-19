Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 8,193 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 83,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 34,922 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock worth $3,011,152 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.86. 253,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,816. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average of $86.45.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

