Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 6,724 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,830,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,968,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

