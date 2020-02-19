Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 20,103 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,082,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $394,017,000 after buying an additional 118,469 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,496,000 after buying an additional 221,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after buying an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,024,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,175. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

