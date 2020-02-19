LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 715,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,303,035 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com stock traded up $27.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,182.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,566. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1,083.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,949.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,822.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

