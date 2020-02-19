Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Lumentum from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.84.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.68. 1,612,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,496. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $93.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,058.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $184,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,406 shares in the company, valued at $12,089,103.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,480 shares of company stock worth $4,666,916 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,796,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,850,000 after purchasing an additional 162,636 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,737,000. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,905,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

